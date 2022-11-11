Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $105.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $189,568.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $189,568.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $102,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

