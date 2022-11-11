Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.
About Pollard Banknote
