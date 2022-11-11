Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

