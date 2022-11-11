Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Trading Down 0.7%

Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 690 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 704 ($8.11). Approximately 87,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($8.16).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($12.32) price target on shares of Pollen Street in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Pollen Street Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 782.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 863.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.26 million and a PE ratio of 975.31.
Pollen Street Announces Dividend
Pollen Street Company Profile
Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
