Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

BPOPM opened at $25.72 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.