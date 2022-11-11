Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance
BPOPM opened at $25.72 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.
