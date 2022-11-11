Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 211.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.21. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

