PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Trading Down 2.6%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 1,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNTFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of PostNL from €4.20 ($4.20) to €2.00 ($2.00) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. ING Group cut shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PostNL from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.