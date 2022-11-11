Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. Desjardins cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 90,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $35.27.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.