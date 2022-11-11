PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.41. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 906,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 301,439 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

