Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. 9,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Premier by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

