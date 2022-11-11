Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 3,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $164.06.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $19,114,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Primerica by 1,115.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

