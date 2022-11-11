Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Shares Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. Principal Quality ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned about 9.59% of Principal Quality ETF worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $544,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

