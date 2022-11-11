PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

