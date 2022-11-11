Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.



