PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.71 million. PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PROS Price Performance

NYSE PRO traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 249,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,155. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Get PROS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PROS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PROS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.