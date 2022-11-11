ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

