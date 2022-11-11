ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 55.0% in October

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.