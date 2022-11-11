ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.16

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.16 and traded as high as $24.28. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2,468,229 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6,154.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,250 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $10,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 343,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 204,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter.

