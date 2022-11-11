Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

PSEC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 77.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

