ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

