ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 276,880 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 128,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

