ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 82.1% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.2% in the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $513.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.11. The stock has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

