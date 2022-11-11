ProVise Management Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

