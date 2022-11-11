ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,975,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,487,000 after purchasing an additional 329,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,798,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 502,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after buying an additional 202,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

MGV opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.