ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 470.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 406.5% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,234,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.