ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 263 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.69.

IQVIA Price Performance

About IQVIA

NYSE IQV opened at $222.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

