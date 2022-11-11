ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $5.49 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

