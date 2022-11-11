Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.78. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,444. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.70.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

