Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.