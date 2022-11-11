Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $694,000 Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. 40,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,611. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

