Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

ARE traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

