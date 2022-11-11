Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,954 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $20.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.37. 90,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.50 and its 200-day moving average is $428.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

