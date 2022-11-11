Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 2,270 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.8% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.54. The stock had a trading volume of 155,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,361. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.47. The company has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

