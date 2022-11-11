Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 28,460 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,940 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,460 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

eBay Stock Up 3.0 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $46.00. 276,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

