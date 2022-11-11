Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 3,450 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 0.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. 59,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

