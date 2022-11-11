Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 12,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

