PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.76

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 216032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.
