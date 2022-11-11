PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

