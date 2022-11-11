Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), reports.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

PPBT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Purple Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

