Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), reports.
Purple Biotech Stock Performance
PPBT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Purple Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Purple Biotech Company Profile
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.
