Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 85,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,718. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 30,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,346.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,014,000 after buying an additional 9,926,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 749,328 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

