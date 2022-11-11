Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 5.3 %

PLNT stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.