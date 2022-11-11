Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 5.3 %

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

PLNT stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

