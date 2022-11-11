Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Decreased by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 5.3 %
PLNT stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
