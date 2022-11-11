Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Coty Stock Up 10.6 %

COTY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.