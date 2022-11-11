Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $61.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of QTWO opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.00. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

