Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Issued By Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.53 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

TSE:ATA opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$30.60 and a twelve month high of C$53.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$181,600.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at C$176,232.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

