Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Capri Trading Up 9.3 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.