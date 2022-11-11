Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 18.0 %

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.93. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $17,935,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 364,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

