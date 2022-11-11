Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of APP stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

