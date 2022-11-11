Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Total Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$179.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.00 million.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE TOT opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$353.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,050,766.72. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,050,766.72. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,050. Insiders have acquired a total of 348,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,541 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

