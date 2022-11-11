Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.
NYSE QGEN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 3,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
