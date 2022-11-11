QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

QQ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.07) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.35) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 352.80 ($4.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,205.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

