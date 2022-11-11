QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) to Issue GBX 2.40 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 2.5 %

QQ opened at GBX 352.80 ($4.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,205.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.07) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.32) to GBX 410 ($4.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.35) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 8th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

